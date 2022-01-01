https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7047836Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage shopping invitation card template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7047836View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 17.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllVintage shopping invitation card template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore