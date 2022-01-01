https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7048062Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage market invitation card template, aesthetic floral pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7048062View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 24.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllVintage market invitation card template, aesthetic floral pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore