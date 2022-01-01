rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7048593
Vintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Vintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD Template
ID : 
7048593

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Alex Brush by Robert LeuschkeCormorant by Christian ThalmannGowun Batang by Yanghee Ryu
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel

More