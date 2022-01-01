https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7053132Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextArt deco Twitter post template, flea market ad psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7053132View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpi | 4.96 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllArt deco Twitter post template, flea market ad psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore