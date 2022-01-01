https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7053519Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage shopping Twitter post template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7053519View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 15.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllVintage shopping Twitter post template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore