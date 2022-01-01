https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7054898Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng postage stamp vintage sticker, traditional Chinese flower pattern, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7054898View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Png postage stamp vintage sticker, traditional Chinese flower pattern, transparent backgroundMore