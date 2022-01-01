https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7055440Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBaby shower Instagram story template, cute pastel design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7055440View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.99 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontCaveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontDownload AllBaby shower Instagram story template, cute pastel design vectorMore