https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7055512Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSolar cells collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7055512View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3648 x 2432 px | 300 dpi | 62.09 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3648 x 2432 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Solar cells collage element psdMore