https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7055557Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden Retriever dog png sticker, pet animal cut out, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7055557View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1114 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1393 px Best Quality PNG 2141 x 1988 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Golden Retriever dog png sticker, pet animal cut out, transparent backgroundMore