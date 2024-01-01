https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7056722Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGarden tools sticker, object isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7056722View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2932 x 2094 px | 300 dpi | 51.2 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2932 x 2094 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Garden tools sticker, object isolated image psdMore