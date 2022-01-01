rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7060324
Blue baby shower template, cute pastel presentation slide vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Blue baby shower template, cute pastel presentation slide vector

More
Premium
Royalty Free Vector Template
ID : 
7060324

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Nunito by Vernon Adams
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Blue baby shower template, cute pastel presentation slide vector

More