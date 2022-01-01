https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7060324Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue baby shower template, cute pastel presentation slide vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7060324View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.35 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.35 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontBlue baby shower template, cute pastel presentation slide vectorMore