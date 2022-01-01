https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7062470Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday greeting Instagram post template, colorful typography vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7062470View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.49 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.49 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontBirthday greeting Instagram post template, colorful typography vectorMore