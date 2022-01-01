https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG aesthetic pastel washi tape, journal sticker element, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7063077View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2000 pxCompatible with :PNG aesthetic pastel washi tape, journal sticker element, transparent backgroundMore