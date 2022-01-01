https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063369Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFavorite notification Instagram story template, 3D bell illustration vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7063369View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.04 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.04 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rambla by Martin SommarugaDownload Rambla fontFavorite notification Instagram story template, 3D bell illustration vectorMore