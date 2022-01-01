https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063372Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday cake Instagram story template, make a wish quote vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7063372View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.29 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.29 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Pacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontBirthday cake Instagram story template, make a wish quote vectorMore