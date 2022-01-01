https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063393Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSmiling crown Instagram story template, today is the day quote vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7063393View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.56 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.56 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rambla by Martin SommarugaDownload Rambla fontSmiling crown Instagram story template, today is the day quote vectorMore