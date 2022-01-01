https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063667Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSmiling light bulb banner template, think outside the box quote vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7063667View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rambla by Martin SommarugaDownload Rambla fontSmiling light bulb banner template, think outside the box quote vectorMore