https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7065930Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMindset is everything poster template, wellness remix vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7065930View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 32.74 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 32.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imbue by Tyler FinckDownload Imbue fontOver the Rainbow by Kimberly GesweinDownload Over the Rainbow fontDownload AllMindset is everything poster template, wellness remix vectorMore