https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7068860Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHappy thoughts Instagram story template, smiling brain 3D illustration psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7068860View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.46 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.46 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.46 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rambla by Martin SommarugaDownload Rambla fontHappy thoughts Instagram story template, smiling brain 3D illustration psdMore