https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7074912Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPride month sale presentation template, drag queens photo psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7074912View LicensePSDBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 44.53 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 44.53 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Londrina Outline by Marcelo MagalhãesDownload Londrina Outline fontPrompt by Cadson DemakDownload Prompt fontDownload AllPride month sale presentation template, drag queens photo psdMore