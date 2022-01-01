https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7074934Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLGBTQ sale Twitter post template, Pride Month shopping campaign psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7074934View LicensePSDPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpi | 3.23 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontBig Shoulders Display by Patric KingDownload Big Shoulders Display fontDownload AllLGBTQ sale Twitter post template, Pride Month shopping campaign psdMore