https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7075017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng flower postage stamp sticker, vintage floral design, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7075017View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Png flower postage stamp sticker, vintage floral design, transparent backgroundMore