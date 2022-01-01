https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7075752Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStrong is beautiful banner template, sports aesthetic design vectorMorePremiumID : 7075752View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 57.22 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 57.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abhaya Libre by MooniakDownload Abhaya Libre fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllStrong is beautiful banner template, sports aesthetic design vectorMore