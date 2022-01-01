https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7075780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG blue pattern washi tape, stationery collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7075780View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 3842 x 1922 pxCompatible with :PNG blue pattern washi tape, stationery collage element, transparent backgroundMore