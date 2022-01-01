https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7076010Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYou've got mail poster template, cute notification vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7076010View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 10.12 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 10.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rambla by Martin SommarugaDownload Rambla fontYou've got mail poster template, cute notification vectorMore