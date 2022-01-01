https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7081740Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYoga aesthetic poster template, health and wellness quote psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7081740View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 140.36 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 140.36 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Spectral by Production TypeDownload Spectral fontYoga aesthetic poster template, health and wellness quote psdMore