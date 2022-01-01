https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7081789Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBallerina aesthetic poster template, motivational quote vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7081789View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 21.74 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 21.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Syncopate by AstigmaticDownload Syncopate fontBallerina aesthetic poster template, motivational quote vectorMore