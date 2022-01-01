https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7081842Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextShape your body poster template, fitness aesthetic vectorMorePremiumID : 7081842View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 26.36 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 26.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Syncopate by AstigmaticDownload Syncopate fontShape your body poster template, fitness aesthetic vectorMore