Edit TemplateAumSaveSaveEdit Templatecute strawberry wallpapercute wallpaperquote wallpaperstrawberry wallpaperstrawberry iphone wallpaperiphone wallpaper quoteinstagram storyaesthetic slice cakeCute cake social media story template, watercolor design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Sacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontSingle Day by DXKorea IncDownload Single Day fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare