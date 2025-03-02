Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templategustav klimtart nouveauframepatternpersonartvintagedesignGustav Klimt Twitter post template, Adele Bloch-Bauer painting remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4268 x 2134 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare