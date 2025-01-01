Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templateclaude monetmoreppt templateseaartblackvintagedarkAdventure quote PowerPoint presentation template, road trip remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Copse by Dan RhatiganDownload Copse fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet