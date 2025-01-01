Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templategustavwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperphone wallpaperframeinstagram storypatternGustav Klimt Instagram story template, Adele Bloch-Bauer painting remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet