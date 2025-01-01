Edit Template2SaveSaveEdit Templatevan goghvincent van goghvan gogh vectorwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperphone wallpaperskyQuiet mind Instagram story template, Van Gogh Wheat Field with Cypresses remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet