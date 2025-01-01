Edit TemplateAdjima3SaveSaveEdit Templatepoetryvincent van gogh quotesvan goghsunflower wallpaperart poetrydoor paintingripped paper blackfamous quotesSunflower door Facebook story template, Van Gogh famous artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Archivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet