Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templateblack wallpaper jesusbible quotescreation of adamripped famous paintinggod noteswallpaper bible quoteshands of god and adammichelangeloCreation of Adam Instagram story template, editable text, remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet