Edit Template2SaveSaveEdit Templatewallpaper quotescoffee iphone wallpapervincent van goghinstagram storywallpaper sunflowervincent van gogh quotesteavan goghVan Gogh Instagram story template, Starry Night painting remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Archivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontCaveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet