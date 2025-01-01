Edit TemplateAum5SaveSaveEdit Templatesun watercolorpostersunshine graphicssun drawinginvitation cardhappy wordsunshinesun faceCute sun poster template, watercolor design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppiA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppiLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Single Day by DXKorea IncDownload Single Day fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet