Edit TemplateSasiSaveSaveEdit Templatecorporative presentation slidetextureppt templateblackdesignbusinesstemplatewhiteBusiness solutions presentation editable template, white modern design vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet