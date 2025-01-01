Edit TemplateMinty1SaveSaveEdit Templateaestheticpeopleinstagramdesigntemplatewomanredinstagram post templateRed lips Instagram post template, confidence text psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Spartan by Matt BaileyDownload Spartan fontYesteryear by AstigmaticDownload Yesteryear fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet