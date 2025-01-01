Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templateheadertorn paperpaper textureflowerpersonhappy birthdayripped papernatureSpring birthday Twitter post template, floral greeting card vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2501 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontKosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet