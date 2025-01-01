Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templatebirthdayslide filmppt templatepersonhappy birthdayblackcelebrationorangeBirthday party blog banner template, celebration photo vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiTwitter Post 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiYoutube 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8000 x 4500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Kosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontPaytone One by Vernon AdamsDownload Paytone One fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet