Edit Template3SaveSaveEdit Templateinvitationflowerflower vintageinvitation vectorposter templateretroparty posterhappy birthdayVintage flower poster template, birthday greeting card vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGPortrait CardVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3595 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet