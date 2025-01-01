Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templatedogcutesunglassesbirthday cakehappy birthdayvintagecelebrationfoodDog birthday Twitter post template, cute pet photo psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Goudy Bookletter 1911 by Barry SchwartzDownload Goudy Bookletter 1911 fontGoblin One by Sorkin TypeDownload Goblin One fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet