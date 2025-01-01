Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templatebirthday invitebirthday invitation card templatepurplebirthday invitationtorn paperpaper textureballoonspeopleBirthday party poster template, celebration photo psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPortrait Card 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontKosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet