Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templatebirthdayfilmpersonhappy birthdayblackinstagramcelebrationorangeBirthday party Instagram post template, celebration photo psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Kosugi Maru by MOTOYADownload Kosugi Maru fontPaytone One by Vernon AdamsDownload Paytone One fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet