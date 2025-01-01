Edit Template4SaveSaveEdit Templatehappy birthdaybirthday inviteflowerhandbirthday cakevintagecelebrationillustrationVintage flower poster template, birthday greeting card psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPortrait Card 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiA3 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet