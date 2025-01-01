Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templateposter bookshelfcathousedesignpinklibrarybannertemplateReading hobby poster template, editable design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppiA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppiLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Gluten by Tyler FinckDownload Gluten fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet