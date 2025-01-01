Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templatelibrarypowerpointcat vectorreadingblogbookshelfvector sofaactivity house vectorReading hobby blog banner template, editable design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGBlog BannerVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Gluten by Tyler FinckDownload Gluten fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet