Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templateppt templatepersondesignabstractpinkbannertemplatewomanPlant shop blog banner template, editable hobby design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGBlog BannerVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 676 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2815 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet