Edit TemplateBoomSaveSaveEdit TemplateaestheticpersoninstagramdesigntemplatewindowwomanglassMental health Instagram post template, sad days are okay quote vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Allura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontRufina by Martin SommarugaDownload Rufina fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet